Wednesday Zoom Class, 5:30pm Pacific Time, September 10th
Bohemian Grove each July midsummer at the Owl
Burning Man each Labor Day Weekend in Black Rock City Center
The steroid doped Olympics Games use a torch lighting ritual
Rockefeller Plaza Christmas Tree LED Lighting of a Pyramid Tree
Fourth of July Roman Candle lightnings
Juxtaposition1 is inviting you to the Wednesday Zoom meeting:
Topic: Cremation of Care Ragan Ritual Ceremony Zoom Class
Time: Sep 10, 2025, 05:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/8934347530?pwd=SnVHQk5UemhFY0hrSG0xWEVnLzIwQT09&omn=83740639335
Meeting ID: 893 434 7530
Passcode: 5iejEh
Join instructions
://us06web.zoom.us/meetings/83740639335/invitations?signature=rk_sbPejB05fdFHt05KlOeKOlKNlufP2BqKzhkuf70o
Topic: Cremation of Care Ragan Ritual Ceremony Zoom Class
Time: Sep 10, 2025, 05:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/8934347530?pwd=SnVHQk5UemhFY0hrSG0xWEVnLzIwQT09&omn=83740639335
Meeting ID: 893 434 7530
Passcode: 5iejEh
Join instructions
https://us06web.zoom.us/meetings/83740639335/invitations?signature=rk_sbPejB05fdFHt05KlOeKOlKNlufP2BqKzhkuf70o