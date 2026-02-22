Juxtaposition1’s Substack

CRISPR DNA REAL ID Social Credit Money is Cattle Ranching

CRYPTO & CBDC are both Hyperledger "Programmable Social Credit Control Tokens".
Juxtaposition1
Feb 22, 2026

CRYPTO and CBDC are both Hyperledger “programmable social credit” control tokens.

  • One Swiss Bank for all.

  • One Universal Social Credit for all.

  • One NATO Military for all.

  • One World Geneva Governance for all.

