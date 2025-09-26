Dakota Johnson turns heads in daring sheer gown

Dakota Mayi Johnson was born on October 4, 1989, in Austin, Texas, to actors Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith. Her father was shooting the film The Hot Spot (1990) in Texas when she was born. Her maternal grandparents are advertising executive and former child actor Peter Griffith, and actress Tippi Hedren. She is a half-niece of actress Tracy Griffith and production designer Clay A. Griffith. Actor Antonio Banderas is her former stepfather. Johnson has a complex family as each of her parents had children by three different people. Her six half-siblings are: Jesse Johnson (b. 1982), from her father’s relationship with Patti D’Arbanville; Alexander Bauer (b. 1985), from her mother’s marriage to Steven Bauer; Stella Banderas (b. 1996), from her mother’s marriage to Antonio; Grace (b. 1999), Jasper (b. 2002), and Deacon Johnson (b. 2006), from her father’s marriage to Kelley Phleger.

Owing to her parents’ occupations, Johnson spent much of her childhood in their various filming locations and accompanying them to premieres, though she spent time in Aspen and Woody Creek, Colorado, where, in her teen years, she worked summers at the local market. In Woody Creek, she was neighbors with Hunter S. Thompson. She attended the Aspen Community School for a time. “I was so consistently unmoored and discombobulated, I didn’t have an anchor anywhere,” Johnson recalled. She attended the Santa Catalina School in Monterey, California, for her freshman year of high school before transferring to the private New Roads School in Santa Monica, California.

The actress wore a Gucci dress straight from the design book of the brand’s new creative director, Demna, and looked ethereal in the bold look. The gown featured long sleeves and a high neckline, with a semi-sheer bodice made of lacy material. The dress flowed into a voluminous drop waist skirt, and Dakota added statement rings to complete her outfit. She wore her long brunette locks down in subtle waves and opted for natural glam.