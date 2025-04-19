Dan Rather, CBS, a case study & Gladio Murder concealment

Daniel Irvine Rather, Junior of CBS Poppycock, Mendacity & COINTELPRO https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dan_Rather
Chicago born Ukranian Jew William Samuel Paley (September 28, 1901 – October 26, 1990) was an American businessman, primarily involved in the OSS, media, and best known as the chief executive who built the Columbia Broadcasting System (CBS) from…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Juxtaposition1’s Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.