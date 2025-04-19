Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Dan Rather, CBS, a case study & Gladio Murder concealment

Labyrinth of Lies to conceal the material facts & circumstances of the Masonic Ritual JFK NATO Gladio Murder
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Apr 19, 2025
∙ Paid
2
Share

Daniel Irvine Rather, Junior of CBS Poppycock, Mendacity & COINTELPRO https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dan_Rather

Chicago born Ukranian Jew William Samuel Paley (September 28, 1901 – October 26, 1990) was an American businessman, primarily involved in the OSS, media, and best known as the chief executive who built the Columbia Broadcasting System (CBS) from…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Juxtaposition1’s Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Juxtaposition1’s Substack
Juxtaposition1’s Substack
Authors
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Recent Posts
George Dealey & Abraham Zapruder were Scottish Rite Knight Templars
  Juxtaposition1
Dan Rather's career at CBS was based on JFK mendacity
  Juxtaposition1
Gematria, Numerology Ciphers of our SWISS BANK AUTHORITY
  Juxtaposition1
Cynthia Beck: weapons dealer & Gordon Getty's girlfriend (Bel Air & Malibu)
  Juxtaposition1
Gordon Getty's sons were murdered (Andrew & John)
  Juxtaposition1
Puff Daddy is an Entertainment Military Intellgence Operative following orders.
  Juxtaposition1
Puff Diddy's Looking Glass DHS home invasions (200 So. Mapleton Drive)
  Juxtaposition1