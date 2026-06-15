Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

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Ragna Raven's avatar
Ragna Raven
5h

stiff and clumsy

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Jennifer Small's avatar
Jennifer Small
4h

These are all great songs, but my favourite is "Let's Dance."

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