Little Eva Loco-motion (1962)

Runaround Sue (1961)

Venus was her name, Shocking Blue. "Venus" is a song by Dutch rock band Shocking Blue, released as a single in the Netherlands in the summer of 1969. Written by Robbie van Leeuwen, the song topped the charts in nine countries, including the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart for the week ending February 7, 1970.

Gimmie some Lovin, Stevie Winwood in the Spencer Davis Group, 1966

August 1969 Number One Pop Song in America, Tate-Folger-LaBianca murders scored to a Saturday Morning TV animated cartoon show “The Archies”.