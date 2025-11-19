DAS Domain Awareness System NYPD

The Domain Awareness System, the largest digital surveillance system in the world, is part of the Lower Manhattan Security Initiative in partnership between the New York Police Department and Microsoft to monitor New York City. It allows the NYPD to track surveillance targets and gain detailed information about them and is overseen by the NYPD Counterterrorism Bureau.

The system is connected to 18,000 CCTV video cameras around New York City. It also has access to data from at least two billion license plate readings, 100 million summonses, 54 million 911 calls, 15 million complaints, 12 million detective reports, 11 million arrests, and two million warrants. The data from the CCTV cameras is kept for 30 days, the license plate readings for at least five years. Text records are searchable.

The NYPD Counterterrorism Bureau (CT) is the city’s primary local resource to guard against the threat of international and domestic terrorism in New York City. The latest addition to the bureau is a team of dedicated, highly trained counterterrorism officers, called the Critical Response Command, that is equipped and ready to respond to terrorist and active-shooter attacks.

The CT Bureau reviews possible terrorist targets and develops innovative, forward-thinking policies and procedures to guard against attacks, training first responders and specialized units and developing intelligence capabilities for detecting and preventing terrorist attacks. The bureau coordinates with federal, state, and other law enforcement agencies in intelligence gathering and sharing and plays an integral role in the FBI’s Joint Terrorist Task Force.

Critical Response Command (CRC) is one of the Department’s first lines of defense against a terrorist-related attack. A permanent cadre of hand-selected police officers devoted to counterterrorism, CRC members are trained to respond swiftly, with sufficient expertise and force, to the most highly organized and heavily armed attacks. All CRC team members are trained in special weapons and long-range guns, explosive trace detection, radiological and nuclear awareness, biological and chemical weapons awareness, and are equipped with the skills to detect an impending attack and utilize the best possible response to an emerging situation. The team conducts daily counterterrorism deployments to critical infrastructure sites throughout New York City, saturating strategic locations with a uniform presence to disrupt and deter terrorist planning and hostile surveillance operations.