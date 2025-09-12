David Bowie & Queen perform "Under Pressure"

"Under Pressure" is a song by the British rock band Queen and singer David Bowie. Originally released as a single in October 1981, it was later included on Queen's tenth studio album Hot Space (1982). The song reached number one on the UK Singles Chart, becoming Queen's second number one hit in their home country and Bowie's third, and also charted in the top 10 in more than 10 countries around the world.

The song has been described as a "monster rock track that stood out" on the Hot Space album, as well as "an incredibly powerful and poignant pop song". "Under Pressure" was listed at number 31 on VH1's 100 Greatest Songs of the '80s and voted the second-best collaboration of all time in a poll by Rolling Stone. In 2021, it was ranked number 429 on Rolling Stone's list of The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time. It was played live at every Queen concert from 1981 until the end of the band's touring career in 1986. Live recordings had appeared on various Queen live albums such as Queen Rock Montreal and Live at Wembley '86.