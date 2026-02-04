Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1
5h

Juxtaposition1 is inviting you to our Wednesday Zoom Class.

Topic: Death of Judy Garland in Chelsea London

Time: Feb 4, 2026, 5:15 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/8934347530?pwd=SnVHQk5UemhFY0hrSG0xWEVnLzIwQT09&omn=85043389780

Meeting ID: 893 434 7530

Passcode: 5iejEh

Join instructions:

https://us06web.zoom.us/meetings/85043389780/invitations?signature=2nlAekfKD25mngiHgxf7808G1hbL8BrB0UvijwYC-tE

Zoom Class Protocols:

Dressed professionally

Good lighting

Audio & Video functioning

No cell phones permitted

Juxtaposition1
3h

Age 46, Judy's last appearance on the NBC Tonight Show, December 17, 1968:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a6YwUMFSOQk

October 9, 1943, at age 20, singing Over the Rainbow whilst fending off Bob Hope's lewd and unfunny remarks:

CBS Radio Command Performance "Over the Rainbow" 1943 at the West Hollywood Street Theater.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jAqDvDn55TQ&list=RDjAqDvDn55TQ&start_radio=1

Reply
Share
