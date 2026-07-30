Lake Mead in Nevada is closer to hitting Deadpool status than ever, and before that, the Hoover Dam will stop generating power. And that will be the end for the Colorado River Basin. Such an event could threaten the entire western US power grid and strangle all the agriculture in the southwest. For anyone living in Nevada, Arizona, or California, this should be seen as a warning of trouble to come soon, and as a harbinger of the collapse of civilization.



Join me as we cruise the waters, drive the shores, and fly over the entire area to see exactly how bad things have gotten.