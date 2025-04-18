DEI Insanity for Transgender Demolition of our Society

Diversity Equity & Inclusion (DEI): In the United States, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) are organizational frameworks that seek to promote the fair treatment and full participation of all people, particularly groups who have historically been underrepresented or subject to discrimination based on identity or disability. These three notions (diversity, equity, and inclusion) together represent "three closely linked values" which organizations seek to institutionalize through DEI frameworks. The concepts predate this terminology, and other variations sometimes include terms such as belonging, justice, and accessibility. As such, frameworks such as inclusion and diversity (I&D), diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB), justice, equity, diversity and inclusion (JEDI or EDIJ), or diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility (IDEA, DEIA or DEAI) exist. In the United Kingdom, the term equality, diversity, and inclusion (EDI) is used in a similar way. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Diversity,_equity,_and_inclusion