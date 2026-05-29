Endless Summer or a drug crazed Winter? December 28, 1983, skindiving at 4:15pm?



You decide.



Shawn Marie Love, his child bride of age 19 and daughter of Mike Love.



Meanwhile, in Bel Air Brian Wilson was being mind controlled and pacified by Eugene Landy, PhD.



As a teenager, Eugene Landy aspired to show business, briefly managing child performer George Benson. During the 1960s, he studied psychology, earning his doctorate at the University of Oklahoma. After moving to Los Angeles, he treated many celebrity clients, including musician Alice Cooper and actors Richard Harris, Rod Steiger, Maureen McCormick, and Gig Young. He also developed an unorthodox 24-hour regimen intended to stabilize his patients by micromanaging their lives with a team of counselors and doctors.



Brian Wilson became a patient of Landy's program in 1975. Landy was discharged within a year due to his burdensome fees. In 1982, Landy was re-employed as Wilson's therapist, subsequently becoming his executive producer, business manager, co-songwriter, and business adviser. Landy co-produced Wilson's debut solo album Brian Wilson (1988) and its unreleased follow-up Sweet Insanity (1991), as well as allegedly ghostwriting portions of Wilson's first memoir Wouldn't It Be Nice: My Own Story (1991).

Dennis Wilson & Karen Perk Lamm

Shawn Marie Love, 19 and Dennis Wilson, 39.