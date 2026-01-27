"Desperado" is a soft rock ballad by the Eagles

“Desperado” is a soft rock ballad by the American rock band the Eagles. The track was written by Glenn Frey and Don Henley and appeared on the band’s second studio album Desperado (1973) as well as numerous compilation albums. Although it was never released as a single, it became one of Eagles’ best-known songs. It ranked No. 494 on Rolling Stone’s 2004 list of “The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time”.

Donald Hugh Henley was born on July 22, 1947, in Gilmer, Texas, and grew up in the small northeast Texas town of Linden. He is the son of Hughlene (née McWhorter; 1916–2003) and Con Junell “C. J.” Henley (1907–1972), and has English, Scottish and Irish ancestry. Henley attended Linden-Kildare High School, where he initially played football; due to his relatively small build, his coach suggested that he quit, and he joined the high school band instead. He first played the trombone, then moved to the percussion section.

After graduating from high school in 1965, Henley attended Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, then North Texas State University in Denton from 1967 to 1969.