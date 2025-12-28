Leonid and Friends is a Chicago tribute band based in Moscow. They began as a YouTube band and now tour the United States extensively in the spring and fall. Leonid Vorobyev (b. 7 Nov 1954 in Moscow, Russia), is the founder and leader of the band. Vorobyev is a multi-instrumentalist, a recording studio sound engineer and choir conductor by training, at the East Siberian Institute of Culture. Vorobyev made his first Chicago video recording of the song “Brand New Love Affair“ in 2014.

With Ukrainian vocalist Serge Tiagniryadno, Leonid and Friends’ YouTube videos have gone viral, with views in the millions. Leonid & Friends have recorded three Chicago tribute albums, titled Chicagovich.

Chicago is an American rock band formed in Chicago, Illinois, in 1967. Self-described as a "rock and roll band with horns", their songs often also combine elements of classical music, jazz, R&B, and pop music.

The group initially called themselves The Big Thing, then changed to the Chicago Transit Authority in 1968, and finally shortened the name to Chicago in 1969