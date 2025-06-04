Disneyland was invented long before Walt was born. The World's Fair & Exhibition

1791 – Prague, Bohemia – first industrial exhibition on the occasion of the coronation of Leopold II as king of Bohemia, took place in Clementinum , a site of considerable sophistication of manufacturing methods. For this occasion, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart wrote his final opera La clemenza di Tito.

1798 – Paris, France – L'Exposition des produits de l'industrie française, Paris, 1798. This was the first public industrial exposition in France although earlier in 1798 the Marquis d'Avèze had held a private exposition of handicrafts and manufactured goods at the Maison d'Orsay in the Rue de Varenne and it was this that suggested the idea of a public exposition to Nicolas François de Neufchâteau, Minister of the Interior for the French Republic.