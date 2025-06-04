Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2
2

Disneyland was invented long before Walt was born. The World's Fair & Exhibition

Nothing about Disneyland is original. Main Street USA leads to the Swiss Matterhorn.
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Jun 04, 2025
2
2
Share
Transcript

  • 1791 – Prague, Bohemia – first industrial exhibition on the occasion of the coronation of Leopold II as king of Bohemia, took place in Clementinum, a site of considerable sophistication of manufacturing methods. For this occasion, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart wrote his final opera La clemenza di Tito.

  • 1798 – Paris, France – L'Exposition des produits de l'industrie française, Paris, 1798. This was the first public industrial exposition in France although earlier in 1798 the Marquis d'Avèze had held a private exposition of handicrafts and manufactured goods at the Maison d'Orsay in the Rue de Varenne and it was this that suggested the idea of a public exposition to Nicolas François de Neufchâteau, Minister of the Interior for the French Republic.

JFK, Permindex & Clay Shaw

World Exposition Fairs serve to telegraph our future as planned by SWISS Bank Authority:

JFK, Permindex & Clay Shaw

Juxtaposition1
·
Jun 3
JFK, Permindex & Clay Shaw

Permindex, also referred to as Permanent Industrial Exposition or Permanent Industrial Expositions, was a trade organization headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. Allegations that Permindex was a front organization for the Central Intelligence Agency have been advanced by advocates of some John F. Kennedy assassination conspiracy researchers.

Read full story

Footnote update: Ivy Love Getty is in the process of divorce. Her COVID-19 fairytale marriage lasted two years. Many staged weddings dreams do not come true.

© 2025 Juxtaposition1
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture