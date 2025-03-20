Playback speed
Disregard your pseudo–Political Authority

You live within a SWISS Bank sponsored Hunger Game District & Strategic Hamlet.
Mar 20, 2025
Ignore all the NATO military people who appear on television. Ignore all politicians, 100%. Ignore your city mayor. Ignore your city council. Ignore your board of supervisors of your provincial council. Ignore them, because they are all following the Geneva, Switzerland, Climate Action Committee, and they are following United Nations Agenda 2030. They're not interested in what you have to say or think. You're not in a democracy.

