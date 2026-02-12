Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Do Law Enforcement Police & Sheriff cooperate?

Let me put it to you this way: Hell No! (Turf wars, quest for budget funding, clown egos)
Feb 12, 2026

Competition, competence, concealment & controlled is law enforcement.

Law Enforcement is 100% Military Organized & weaponized to subjugate the local citizens within their assigned Hunger Game Hamlets. Flak Jackets to Fusion Center Surveillance to AR-15 assault rifles to incident & arrest quotas to stand down orders of all NATO crimes

.

The Mockingbird Media shields the facts from all felony cases to allow for false narratives which help govern our SWISS BANK Hunger Games

Chem Trails & Terra Swarm are fully EXEMPT to Law Enforcement revealing their complicity in felony crimes against humanity.

