What time do you close?
Do you know what you’re talking about?
Are you sleepwalking through life?
Do you look up at the sky? Can you see the glare of the sun & aluminum chalk sky?
Do you trust your city council?
Do you trust your sheriff? The News Media? The Social Media?
What is the most you ever lost on a coin toss?
You put it everything up. You’ve been putting it up your whole life. You just didn’t know.
Do our lives boil down to a coin toss?
7G MESH wireless sensor network immersing our air, water, soil, farms & food.
Sep 01, 2025
Juxtaposition1’s Substack Podcast
Human Augmentation, UN Agenda 2030, Molecular Communication, Neuromodulation, Precision Medicine Weapons, NATO Gladio Killers and Murder Most Foul.Human Augmentation, UN Agenda 2030, Molecular Communication, Neuromodulation, Precision Medicine Weapons, NATO Gladio Killers and Murder Most Foul.
