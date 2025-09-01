Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1's Substack

4

Do our lives boil down to a coin toss?

7G MESH wireless sensor network immersing our air, water, soil, farms & food.
Juxtaposition1
Sep 01, 2025
  • What time do you close?

  • Do you know what you’re talking about?

  • Are you sleepwalking through life?

  • Do you look up at the sky? Can you see the glare of the sun & aluminum chalk sky?

  • Do you trust your city council?

  • Do you trust your sheriff? The News Media? The Social Media?

  • What is the most you ever lost on a coin toss?

  • You put it everything up. You’ve been putting it up your whole life. You just didn’t know.

