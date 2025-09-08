Jane Asher is an English actress and author. She achieved early fame as a child actress. She has worked extensively in film and television. Asher has appeared in television shows and films such as Deep End, The Masque of the Red Death, Alfie, The Mistress, Crossroads, Death at a Funeral, and The Old Guys. She also appeared in two episodes of the 1950s TV series The Buccaneers alongside Robert Shaw. Jane was Paul McCartney's girlfriend from 1963 to 1968.

Jane and her parents resided in a posh Westside London townhouse at 57 Wimpole Street, four blocks away from Royal Military Contractor EMI Recording Studio and offices for George Martin at 20 Manchester Square (Masonic #11). Jane’s address comports to a #13 and front entryway and foyer had Masonic black & white checkerboard marble floors.