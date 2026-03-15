DOE LLNL Site 300, (Underground Lab)

Department of Energy Weapons Research 1955:

Site 300 is a 7,000-acre underground experimental test site operated by Lawrence Livermore National Security, LLC, for the DOE National Nuclear Security Administration. It was purchased from local ranchers in the 1950s and in 1955 established as a non-nuclear explosives test facility. 15999 Coral Hollow Road, Tracy CA across from SVRA Carnegie Motorcycle Park.

HAEF: High Explosives Application Facility

Linear Accelerator (Linacs)

High-Speed Optics, (Photonic Weapons) (Precision Medicine)

Point of Care Medicine, (Precision Medicine)

Particle Beam Weaponry

X-Ray Radiology

Coal Gasification

Toxic Waste Disposal

LLNL is a research and development institution for science and technology applied to national security. Its principal responsibility is ensuring the safety, security and reliability of the nation’s nuclear weapons through the application of advanced science, engineering, and technology. The laboratory also applies its special expertise and multidisciplinary capabilities towards preventing the proliferation and use of weapons of mass destruction, bolstering homeland security, and solving other nationally important problems, including energy and environmental needs, scientific research and outreach, and economic competitiveness.

The Site 200 laboratory is located on a 1 square mile (2.6 km2) site at the eastern edge of Livermore. It also operates a 7,000 acres (28 km2) remote experimental test site known as Site 300, situated about 15 miles (24 km) southeast of the main lab site. LLNL has an annual budget of about $3.25 billion and a staff of nearly 10,000 employees.

A small portion of the 7,000-acres of DOE cattle ranching and wind power hills.

A teenage Brad Lackey leading the Carnegie Open Class National Motocross on his way to a National Championship & later a World MX Championship in 1982.

The “Flying Hawaiian” John DeSoto was wickedly fast at Carnegie.

Years later Danny Magoo Chandler ripped around Carnegie’s Upper Racecourse winning six for six races in one day on his Dirt Factory KTMs, 125, 250 & 400.

Warren Reid, Team Honda. The DOE & DARPA conceal their SWISS weapon research in plain view by using motorcycle racing, tunnels & USA flags as cover.

Swedish National Champion Ake Jonsson blitzing the Riverbed Track at Site 300.

Sand, rocks, twisty corners and steep uphill ramp jumps greeted you each lap.