Don't go to Strangers by Amy Winehouse, 23 & Paul Weller, 48

Amy Winehouse, I Heard It Through the Grapevine (Paul Weller & Jools Holland) Live on Jools Holland Hootenanny NYE December 31, 2006.
Song by Paul Weller, Jools Holland & Amy Winehouse:
Play with fire
get your fingers burnt
but when you got nowhere to turn
don’t go to strangers
my darling come to me
so when you hear that call to follow your heart
you’ll follow your heart I know
I’ve been through it all secret ya and I’m an old hand
so And I’ll understand if you go
Build your dreams to the stars above
But when you need someone to love
Don’t go to strangers, my darling, come to me
so when you hear that call to follow your heart
you’ll follow your heart I know
(I know)
I’ve been through it all secret
and I’m an old hand
And I’ll understand if you go
Oh, oh oh
make your mark for your friends to see
But when you need more than company
Don’t go to strangers, my darling, come to me