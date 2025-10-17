Juxtaposition1’s Substack

1

Don't go to Strangers by Amy Winehouse, 23 & Paul Weller, 48

New Year's Eve 2006 Duet with the Jools Holland Orchestra
Juxtaposition1
Oct 17, 2025
Transcript

Amy Winehouse, I Heard It Through the Grapevine (Paul Weller & Jools Holland) Live on Jools Holland Hootenanny NYE December 31, 2006.

Song by Paul Weller, Jools Holland & Amy Winehouse:

Play with fire

get your fingers burnt

but when you got nowhere to turn

don’t go to strangers

my darling come to me

so when you hear that call to follow your heart

you’ll follow your heart I know

I’ve been through it all secret ya and I’m an old hand

so And I’ll understand if you go

Build your dreams to the stars above

But when you need someone to love

Don’t go to strangers, my darling, come to me

so when you hear that call to follow your heart

you’ll follow your heart I know

(I know)

I’ve been through it all secret

and I’m an old hand

And I’ll understand if you go

Oh, oh oh

make your mark for your friends to see

But when you need more than company

Don’t go to strangers, my darling, come to me

