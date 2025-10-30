Don't Stop Me Now! by Queen

Don’t Stop Me Now. Song by Queen
Tonight
I’m gonna have myself a real good time
I feel alive
And the world, I’ll turn it inside out
Yeah!
I’m floating around
In ecstasy
So don’t stop me now, don’t stop me
‘Cause I’m having a good time, having a good time
I’m a shooting star leaping through the sky
Like a tiger defying the laws of gravity
I’m a racing car passing by
Like Lady Godiva
I’m gonna go, go, go
There’s no stopping me
I’m burning through the sky yeah
Two hundred degrees
That’s why they call me Mister Fahrenheit
I’m traveling at the speed of light
I wanna make a supersonic man out of you
Don’t stop me now
I’m having such a good time
I’m having a ball
Don’t stop me now
If you wanna have a good time
Just give me a call
Don’t stop me now
‘Cause I’m having a good time
Don’t stop me now
Yes, I’m having a good time
I don’t wanna stop at all, yeah!
I’m a rocket ship on my way to Mars
On a collision course
I am a satellite
I’m out of control
I’m a sex machine ready to reload
Like an atom bomb about to-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh explode
I’m burning through the sky
Yeah!
Two hundred degrees
That’s why they call me Mister Fahrenheit
I’m traveling at the speed of light
I wanna make a supersonic woman of you
Don’t stop me, don’t stop me
Don’t stop me
Hey, hey, hey
Don’t stop me, don’t stop me
Ooh, ooh, ooh
I like it
Don’t stop me, don’t stop me
Have a good time, good time
Don’t stop me, don’t stop me
Ooh, let loose, honey, alright
Ooh, I’m burning through the sky
Yeah
Two hundred degrees
That’s why they call me Mister Fahrenheit (hey)
Traveling at the speed of light
I wanna make a supersonic man out of you (hey, hey)
Don’t stop me now
I’m having such a good time
I’m having a ball
Don’t stop me now
If you wanna’ have a good time (alright)
Just give me a call
Don’t stop me now
‘Cause I’m having a good time (hey, hey)
Don’t stop me now
Yes, I’m having a good time
I don’t wanna stop at all
Ah, da-da da-da
Da-da, ah-ah
Ah, da-da, ah-ah, ah
Ah, da-da
Ah, da-da, ah-ah
Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh