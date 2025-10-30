Don't Stop Me Now! by Queen

Don’t Stop Me Now. Song by Queen

Tonight

I’m gonna have myself a real good time

I feel alive

And the world, I’ll turn it inside out

Yeah!

I’m floating around

In ecstasy

So don’t stop me now, don’t stop me

‘Cause I’m having a good time, having a good time

I’m a shooting star leaping through the sky

Like a tiger defying the laws of gravity

I’m a racing car passing by

Like Lady Godiva

I’m gonna go, go, go

There’s no stopping me

I’m burning through the sky yeah

Two hundred degrees

That’s why they call me Mister Fahrenheit

I’m traveling at the speed of light

I wanna make a supersonic man out of you

Don’t stop me now

I’m having such a good time

I’m having a ball

Don’t stop me now

If you wanna have a good time

Just give me a call

Don’t stop me now

‘Cause I’m having a good time

Don’t stop me now

Yes, I’m having a good time

I don’t wanna stop at all, yeah!

I’m a rocket ship on my way to Mars

On a collision course

I am a satellite

I’m out of control

I’m a sex machine ready to reload

Like an atom bomb about to-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh explode

I’m burning through the sky

Yeah!

Two hundred degrees

That’s why they call me Mister Fahrenheit

I’m traveling at the speed of light

I wanna make a supersonic woman of you

Don’t stop me, don’t stop me

Don’t stop me

Hey, hey, hey

Don’t stop me, don’t stop me

Ooh, ooh, ooh

I like it

Don’t stop me, don’t stop me

Have a good time, good time

Don’t stop me, don’t stop me

Ooh, let loose, honey, alright

Ooh, I’m burning through the sky

Yeah

Two hundred degrees

That’s why they call me Mister Fahrenheit (hey)

Traveling at the speed of light

I wanna make a supersonic man out of you (hey, hey)

Don’t stop me now

I’m having such a good time

I’m having a ball

Don’t stop me now

If you wanna’ have a good time (alright)

Just give me a call

Don’t stop me now

‘Cause I’m having a good time (hey, hey)

Don’t stop me now

Yes, I’m having a good time

I don’t wanna stop at all

Ah, da-da da-da

Da-da, ah-ah

Ah, da-da, ah-ah, ah

Ah, da-da

Ah, da-da, ah-ah

Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh