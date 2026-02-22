Doobie Brothers: "Without You" & "The Doctor"

The Doobie Brothers are an American rock band formed in San Jose, California in 1970. Known for their flexibility in performing across numerous genres and their vocal harmonies, the band has been active for over five decades, with their greatest success taking place in the 1970s. The group’s current lineup consists of founding members Tom Johnston (guitars, keyboards, harmonica, vocals) and Patrick Simmons (guitars, banjo, recorder, vocals), alongside Michael McDonald (keyboards, synthesizers, mandolin, vocals) and John McFee (guitars, pedal steel guitar, mandolin, banjo, violin, cello, harmonica, vocals), and touring musicians including John Cowan (bass, vocals), Marc Russo (saxophones), Ed Toth (drums), and Marc Quiñones (percussion, backing vocals). Long-serving former members include guitarist Jeff “Skunk” Baxter, bassist Tiran Porter, and drummers John Hartman, Michael Hossack, and Keith Knudsen.

Johnston provided the lead vocals from 1970 to 1975, when they featured a mainstream rock sound with elements of folk, country and R&B.