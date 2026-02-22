Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Doobie Brothers: "Without You" & "The Doctor"

Up-tempo songs to race motorcycles to during the 1970's
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Feb 22, 2026

The Doobie Brothers are an American rock band formed in San Jose, California in 1970. Known for their flexibility in performing across numerous genres and their vocal harmonies, the band has been active for over five decades, with their greatest success taking place in the 1970s. The group’s current lineup consists of founding members Tom Johnston (guitars, keyboards, harmonica, vocals) and Patrick Simmons (guitars, banjo, recorder, vocals), alongside Michael McDonald (keyboards, synthesizers, mandolin, vocals) and John McFee (guitars, pedal steel guitar, mandolin, banjo, violin, cello, harmonica, vocals), and touring musicians including John Cowan (bass, vocals), Marc Russo (saxophones), Ed Toth (drums), and Marc Quiñones (percussion, backing vocals). Long-serving former members include guitarist Jeff “Skunk” Baxter, bassist Tiran Porter, and drummers John Hartman, Michael Hossack, and Keith Knudsen.

Johnston provided the lead vocals from 1970 to 1975, when they featured a mainstream rock sound with elements of folk, country and R&B.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Juxtaposition1 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture