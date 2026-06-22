Dr. Albert LaVerne was celebrated in newspapers for the following:

1) Carbon Monoxide poison therapy for addictions (1950s)

2) Expert witness testimony during the NYC MAD BOMBER trial (1959)

3) His wife Paule Passavant wife murdered by Ann Kiernan, August 30, 1961

4) Expert witness for US Senate subcommittee re: the dangerous effects of smoking marijuana (1970)

5) My Lai Massacre Court Martial psychiatric examination of Lt William Calley who was the only soldier convicted. (March 29, 1971)

6) Felony arson destruction of his 5,000-square foot Untermeyer Park Mansion in Yonkers: May 1978