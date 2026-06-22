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Show Notes & Links:

https://www.nytimes.com/1961/08/31/archives/expatient-blames-impulse-in-slaying.html

http://jfk.hood.edu/Collection/White%20Materials/Mylai/Mylai%20245.pdf

https://famous-trials.com/mylaicourts/1629-myl-talver

https://www.nytimes.com/1972/03/15/archives/philadelphia-hospital-suspends-carbon-dioxide-drug-treatment.html

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/George_Metesky

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Berkowitz

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Ann Kiernan, unemployed teacher, said yesterday she had acted on impulse in shooting Mrs. Paule Passavant LeVerne dead before her three children in the lobby of her Fifth Avenue home.

Miss Kiernan calmly repeated her belief that Dr. Albert A. LaVerne, the victim's husband and a prominent psychiatrist, had been persecuting her by supposedly spreading reports on a nervous affliction she had once consulted him about.

"I did not anticipate Mrs. LaVerne's death," Miss Kiernan said at Police Headquarters. "I am sorry it was that serious."

In Felony Court, Magistrate Reuben Levy ordered her held without bail for a hearing tomorrow. The 26-year-old teacher, who lives in Mountain Lakes, N. J., was represented by James P. Costello.

https://www.nytimes.com/1961/08/31/archives/expatient-blames-impulse-in-slaying.html

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