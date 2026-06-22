Dr. Albert A LaVerne, CIA Psychiatrist
Based in Manhattan, Bellevue State Hospital & Fordham University Bronx
Dr. Albert LaVerne was celebrated in newspapers for the following:
1) Carbon Monoxide poison therapy for addictions (1950s)
2) Expert witness testimony during the NYC MAD BOMBER trial (1959)
3) His wife Paule Passavant wife murdered by Ann Kiernan, August 30, 1961
4) Expert witness for US Senate subcommittee re: the dangerous effects of smoking marijuana (1970)
5) My Lai Massacre Court Martial psychiatric examination of Lt William Calley who was the only soldier convicted. (March 29, 1971)
6) Felony arson destruction of his 5,000-square foot Untermeyer Park Mansion in Yonkers: May 1978
Show Notes & Links:
https://www.nytimes.com/1961/08/31/archives/expatient-blames-impulse-in-slaying.html
http://jfk.hood.edu/Collection/White%20Materials/Mylai/Mylai%20245.pdf
https://famous-trials.com/mylaicourts/1629-myl-talver
https://www.nytimes.com/1972/03/15/archives/philadelphia-hospital-suspends-carbon-dioxide-drug-treatment.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/George_Metesky
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Berkowitz
Ann Kiernan, unemployed teacher, said yesterday she had acted on impulse in shooting Mrs. Paule Passavant LeVerne dead before her three children in the lobby of her Fifth Avenue home.
Miss Kiernan calmly repeated her belief that Dr. Albert A. LaVerne, the victim's husband and a prominent psychiatrist, had been persecuting her by supposedly spreading reports on a nervous affliction she had once consulted him about.
"I did not anticipate Mrs. LaVerne's death," Miss Kiernan said at Police Headquarters. "I am sorry it was that serious."
In Felony Court, Magistrate Reuben Levy ordered her held without bail for a hearing tomorrow. The 26-year-old teacher, who lives in Mountain Lakes, N. J., was represented by James P. Costello.
https://www.nytimes.com/1961/08/31/archives/expatient-blames-impulse-in-slaying.html