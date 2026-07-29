Why is Ron Johnson on Rand Paul’s Senate Committee on the Origins of COVID?

Ron Johnson is not actually a member of Rand Paul’s Senate committee — he is the chairman of the Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations (PSI), which is part of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs. Rand Paul chairs a different Senate committee, the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP), which oversees health policy, including pandemic response and vaccine programs.

The confusion may arise because both senators have held hearings on COVID-19 vaccine safety and related issues. Johnson has chaired multiple PSI hearings since 2025, including investigations into alleged failures by FDA officials to detect safety signals for adverse events linked to COVID-19 vaccines Ron Johnson Senator from Wisconsin. Paul, meanwhile, has led HELP hearings on pandemic origins, vaccine accountability, and the role of health officials in the response

Randal Howard Paul (born January 7, 1963) is an American politician serving as the junior United States senator from Kentucky since 2011. A member of the Republican Party, he is the chair of the Senate Homeland Security Committee.

Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Paul has described himself as a constitutional conservative and a supporter of the Tea Party movement. His libertarian views have been compared to those of his father, three-time presidential candidate and 12-term U.S. representative from Texas, Ron Paul. Paul attended Baylor University and is a graduate of the Duke University School of Medicine. He was a practicing ophthalmologist in Bowling Green, Kentucky, from 1993 until his election to the U.S. Senate in 2010. He was re-elected in 2016 and won a third term in 2022. Paul was a candidate for the Republican nomination in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Paul is set to become Kentucky’s senior senator when Mitch McConnell retires in 2027.

Ronald Harold Johnson (born April 8, 1955) is an American businessman and politician serving as the senior United States senator from Wisconsin, a seat he has held since 2011. A Republican, Johnson was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2010, defeating Democratic incumbent Russ Feingold. Johnson defeated Feingold in a rematch in 2016, and defeated Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes in 2022. Before entering politics, he was chief executive officer of a plastics manufacturer in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

Anthony Stephen Fauci (born December 24, 1940) is an American physician-scientist and immunologist who served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) from 1984 to 2022 and was Chief Medical Advisor to the President from 2021 to 2022. He was one of the world’s most frequently cited scientists across all scientific journals from 1983 to 2002. In 2008, President George W. Bush awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award in the United States, for his work on the AIDS relief program PEPFAR.

Fauci graduated from the College of the Holy Cross, where he studied classics, and earned his Doctor of Medicine from Cornell University. As a physician with the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Fauci served the American public health sector for more than fifty years and has acted as an advisor to every U.S. president since Ronald Reagan. During his time as director of the NIAID, he made contributions to HIV/AIDS research and other immunodeficiency diseases, both as a research scientist and as the head of the NIAID.

All three criminals are cloaked in the 13-striped flag of Gevena Global Governance.