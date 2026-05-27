Philandering history of Beverly Hills psychotherapist Dr. Jerry Oziel:

Psych patient Judalon Smyth was in a sexual relationship with her therapist Dr. Jerry Oziel, who was himself in an “alleged” open relationship with his wife Laurel. Judalon said Dr. Oziel wanted her to express suicidal desires in order to prove her love for him.



Judalon said that she attempted to break off the relationship, but that Oziel was manipulative and abusive. She also said Oziel had hypnotized her and later used the threat of Lyle and Erik coming to kill her to keep her in the relationship.

Judalon accused Dr. Oziel of rape and reported him to the police who she said did nothing to protect her. Under oath in Court, she claimed that Dr. Oziel was mind controlling her.



Recorded phone calls with Dr. Jerome Oziel:

Judalon recorded many phone calls with Dr. Oziel, in which he admitted to lies and wrongdoings:



On one call, Oziel admitted he was not afraid of Lyle and Erik. He claimed to be, and that this was the reason for breaking confidentiality.

Also made fun of Lyle and Erik, further supporting that he was not afraid of them.

He admitted he was blackmailing Lyle and Erik to try and get their money.

He said that what he told Judalon about the therapy sessions was not accurate.

He asked Judalon to pretend to be Erik on tape and make threats against his wife.

The murder prosecution of Lyle & Erik Menendez was a disgraceful charade. It was based upon four mistrials followed by a secret tribunal hearing of guilty pleas without the benefit of cameras in the courtroom. aka: scapegoating