Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
2

Dr John Campbell, Odious Rat Fink

Pimped COVID fear porn for YouTube, Monarch Masking, Six-foot distancing & JABS
Juxtaposition1
Apr 10, 2025
1
2
Share
Transcript

John Campbell (YouTube COVID Pimp)

John Lorimer Campbell is an English YouTuber and retired nurse educator who has made videos about the COVID-19 pandemic. Initially, the videos received praise, but they later diverged into COVID-19 misinformation. He has been criticized for suggesting COVID-19 deaths have been over-counted, repeating false claims about the use of ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment, and providing misleading commentary about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines. As of March 2024, his YouTube channel had 3 million subscribers and over 750 million views. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Campbell_(YouTuber)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_London https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lancaster_University https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Open_University https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Greater_Manchester https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Cumbria

Juxtaposition1’s Substack
Juxtaposition1’s Substack
Authors
Juxtaposition1
Recent Posts
Politics is PORN, Pacification & Control neutralization of the profane
  Juxtaposition1
Computer to Brain Interface (REAL ID MAC address)
  Juxtaposition1
Lexicon of Human Augmentation
  Juxtaposition1
SWISS BANK CULTS (Vatican, LDS-Mormon, Scientology, Peoples Temple, Jesuits, Medicare)
  Juxtaposition1
Primal Forces of things today! (7G MESH wireless sensor networks)
  Juxtaposition1
Sentient Intelligence System, Quantum Computing
  Juxtaposition1
REAL ID deadline is May 7, 2025 (Facial ID)
  Juxtaposition1