Dreaming is Free by Blondie

“Dreaming”, Song by Blondie:
When I met you in the restaurant
You could tell I was no débutante
You asked me what’s my pleasure
A movie or a measure
I’ll have a cup of tea
And tell you of my dreaming
Dreaming is free
Dreaming
Dreaming is free
I don’t want to live on charity
Pleasure’s real or is it fantasy
Real to real is living rarity
People stop and stare at me
We just walk on by
We just keep on dreaming
Feet, feet, walking a two mile
Meet, meet, meet me at the turnstile
I never met him
I’ll never forget him
Dream, dream, even for a little while
Dream, dream, filling up an idle hour
Fade away
Radiate
I sit by and watch the river flow
I sit by and watch the traffic go
Imagine something of your very own
Something you can have and hold
I’d build a road in gold
Just to have some dreaming
Dreaming is free
Dreaming
Dreaming is free
Dreaming
Dreaming is free
Dreaming is free