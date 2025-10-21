Dreaming is Free by Blondie

“Dreaming”, Song by Blondie:

When I met you in the restaurant

You could tell I was no débutante

You asked me what’s my pleasure

A movie or a measure

I’ll have a cup of tea

And tell you of my dreaming

Dreaming is free

Dreaming

Dreaming is free

I don’t want to live on charity

Pleasure’s real or is it fantasy

Real to real is living rarity

People stop and stare at me

We just walk on by

We just keep on dreaming

Feet, feet, walking a two mile

Meet, meet, meet me at the turnstile

I never met him

I’ll never forget him

Dream, dream, even for a little while

Dream, dream, filling up an idle hour

Fade away

Radiate

I sit by and watch the river flow

I sit by and watch the traffic go

Imagine something of your very own

Something you can have and hold

I’d build a road in gold

Just to have some dreaming

Dreaming is free

Dreaming

Dreaming is free

Dreaming

Dreaming is free

Dreaming is free