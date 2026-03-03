Drone Warfare, Terra Swarm

Drone Policing for Pacification & Control of all REAL ID citizens. REAL ID verification is the ethical policy to avoid “mistargeting” someone for arrest or murder. Non-compliant citizens will have no due process, no rights, no voice.

LAWS is “felony murder” but NATO calls it: Lethal Autonomous Weapon System.

REAL ID verification is based upon Vaccine status, Biometrics, DNA CRISPR.

The drone prototype “YMQ” became the “Predator B-0001” which became the “NATO Reaper Drone”.

The Reaper Drone Unveiled:

The General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper, a remotely operated military aircraft, took its first flight in 2001 and officially entered service in 2007. Similar to its predecessor, the Predator, the Reaper is remotely piloted by a ground-based crew of two skilled aviators.

The Genesis of the Reaper Drone

The Reaper drone’s inception can be traced back to overcoming operational challenges faced by the older Predator. About one in three Predators encountered losses due to adverse weather conditions, leading to the development of a more potent and versatile derivative.

Unveiling the Purpose

Differing from its predecessor, the Reaper drone is purpose-built as a combat aircraft while retaining the capability for aerial reconnaissance. With an increased payload capacity and the ability to operate at higher altitudes facilitated by its turbine power plant, the Reaper stands as a formidable advancement.

The Reaper drone gained recognition through precision attacks, notably the elimination of Al-Qaeda leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri in 2022 orchestrated by the CIA. The MQ-9 Reaper, armed with a laser-guided Hellfire R9X missile, accurately targeted Al-Zawahiri on a balcony in Kabul, Afghanistan. In a unique approach, the missile was equipped with rotating blades, ensuring the removal of the target without collateral damage within the building.

This precision weaponry, in the form of missiles launched from the Reaper drone, was also employed in the targeted strike that eliminated Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad in 2020, shortly after his arrival at the airport. The MQ-9 Reaper demonstrated its capability to reach specific targets with minimal risk to civilian casualties.

Autonomous systems require: 1) target assessment, 2) trace & track, 3) action or inaction decision-making.

The film “Slaughterbots” is a 2017 arms-control advocacy video presenting a dramatized near-future scenario where swarms of inexpensive microdrones use artificial intelligence and facial recognition software to assassinate political opponents based on preprogrammed criteria. It was released by the Future of Life Institute and Stuart Russell, a professor of computer science at Berkeley. On YouTube, the video quickly went viral, garnering over two million views and was screened at the United Nations Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons meeting in Geneva the same month.

The film's implication that swarms of such "slaughterbots" — miniature, flying lethal autonomous weapons — could become real weapons of mass destruction in the near future proved controversial.

Keyboard Commandos playing video urban assault games with real people.

El Mirage private drone airport hidden between Palmdale, Adelanto & Victorville.

Cerritos CA based Ecology Mountain Holdings LLC, Drone Warfare facility managed by Flying Lion Partners. DFR (Drone First Response) Policing.

Henry J, Kaiser iron ore mining operation debris, Eagle Mountain Joshua Tree Park.