Dueling Piano Sonatas in D major by the Jussen Brothers & Mozart

The Sonata for Two Pianos in D major, K. 448 (375a), is a work composed by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart in 1781, when he was 25. It is written in sonata-allegro form, with three movements. The sonata was composed for a performance he would give with fellow pianist Josepha Auernhammer. Mozart composed this in the galant style, with interlocking melodies and simultaneous cadences. This is one of his few compositions written for two pianos.

The autograph manuscript of the sonata is preserved in Veste Coburg.

Lucas & Arthur Jussen – Mozart: Sonata for Two Pianos in D, KV 448

Live recording – 25 June 2019, Konzerthaus Dortmund

Lucas & Arthur Jussen on their website http://arthurandlucasjussen.com/en

Lucas Jussen (born 27 February 1993) and Arthur Jussen (born 28 September 1996) are a Dutch piano duo. They are brothers who have been performing in public since early childhood, often together as a piano duo. They come from a musical family: their mother Christianne van Gelder teaches the flute, while their father Paul Jussen is a timpanist in the Dutch Radio Philharmonic Orchestra in Hilversum and a percussionist in the Ensemble Da Capo. The brothers were students of piano teacher Jan Wijn. They lived and studied with Maria João Pires and have played with pianists Ricardo Castro and Lang Lang.

On 24 November 2006, at the ages of ten and thirteen, they played Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 10 at Concertgebouw (Amsterdam) with the Netherlands Radio Chamber Philharmonic under Jaap van Zweden. On 30 November 2009, they performed the Concerto for Two Pianos (Poulenc) with the same orchestra under Michael Schønwandt. The Jussen brothers signed a recording contract with the Deutsche Grammophon Gesellschaft on 12 March 2010 and have recorded both the Mozart and Poulenc concertos, as well as other duo and solo works. After two years of studying with Menahem Pressler in the United States since October 2013, Lucas continued his education with Dmitri Bashkirov at the Reina Sofía School of Music in Madrid. He is also Artist in Residence of the Dutch Chamber Orchestra. Arthur studied at Conservatory of Amsterdam under Jan Wijn.