"Dust off your F-Me Pumps" by Amy Winehouse

“Fuck Me Pumps”, Song by Amy Winehouse:
When you walk in the bar and you’re dressed like a star
Rockin’ your F me pumps
And the men notice you with your Gucci bag crew
Can’t tell who he’s lookin’ to
‘Cause you all look the same, everyone knows your name
And that’s your whole claim to fame
Never miss a night ‘cause your dream in life
Is to be a footballer’s wife
You don’t like players, that’s what you say-a
But you really wouldn’t mind a millionaire
You don’t like ballers, they don’t do nothing for ya
But you’d love a rich man six foot two or taller
You’re more than a fan lookin’ for a man
But you end up with one-night stands
He could be your whole life if you got past one night
But that part never goes right
In the morning you’re vexed he’s onto the next
And you didn’t even get no text
Don’t be too upset if they call you a sket
‘Cause like the news everyday you get pressed
You don’t like players, that’s what you say-a
But you really wouldn’t mind a millionaire
All them big ballers don’t do nothing for ya
But you’d love a rich man six foot two or taller
You can’t sit down right ‘cause your jeans are too tight
And you’re lucky it’s ladies’ night
With your big empty purse, every week it gets worse
At least your breasts cost more than hers
So you did Miami ‘cause you got there for free
But somehow you missed the plane
You did too much E, met somebody
And spent the night getting caned
Without girls like you there’d be no fun
We’d go to the club and not see anyone
Without girls like you there’s no nightlife
All those men just go home to their wives
Don’t be mad at me ‘cause you’re pushing thirty
And your old tricks no longer work
You should have known from the jump
That you’d always get dumped
So dust off your fuck me pumps