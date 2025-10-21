"Dust off your F-Me Pumps" by Amy Winehouse

“Fuck Me Pumps”, Song by Amy Winehouse:

When you walk in the bar and you’re dressed like a star

Rockin’ your F me pumps

And the men notice you with your Gucci bag crew

Can’t tell who he’s lookin’ to

‘Cause you all look the same, everyone knows your name

And that’s your whole claim to fame

Never miss a night ‘cause your dream in life

Is to be a footballer’s wife

You don’t like players, that’s what you say-a

But you really wouldn’t mind a millionaire

You don’t like ballers, they don’t do nothing for ya

But you’d love a rich man six foot two or taller

You’re more than a fan lookin’ for a man

But you end up with one-night stands

He could be your whole life if you got past one night

But that part never goes right

In the morning you’re vexed he’s onto the next

And you didn’t even get no text

Don’t be too upset if they call you a sket

‘Cause like the news everyday you get pressed

You don’t like players, that’s what you say-a

But you really wouldn’t mind a millionaire

All them big ballers don’t do nothing for ya

But you’d love a rich man six foot two or taller

You can’t sit down right ‘cause your jeans are too tight

And you’re lucky it’s ladies’ night

With your big empty purse, every week it gets worse

At least your breasts cost more than hers

So you did Miami ‘cause you got there for free

But somehow you missed the plane

You did too much E, met somebody

And spent the night getting caned

Without girls like you there’d be no fun

We’d go to the club and not see anyone

Without girls like you there’s no nightlife

All those men just go home to their wives

Don’t be mad at me ‘cause you’re pushing thirty

And your old tricks no longer work

You should have known from the jump

That you’d always get dumped

So dust off your fuck me pumps