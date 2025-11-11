Early Morning Rain, recorded post TV Concert Show, January 1973

Elvis Presley performed Early Morning Rain post TV Concert Show, January 1973

Elvis Presley Lyrics Words & Music by Gordon Lightfoot

In the early morning rain

With a dollar in my hand

And an aching in my heart

And my pockets full of sand

I’m a long ways from home

And I missed my loved one so

In the early morning rain

With no place to go

Out on runway number nine

Big 707 set to go

Well I’m out here on the grass

Where the pavement never grows

Where the liquor tasted good

And the women all were fast

There she goes my friend

She’s rolling out at last

Hear the mighty engines roar

See the silver wing on high

She’s away and westward bound

For above the clouds she flies

Where the morning rain don’t fall

And the sun always shines

She’ll be flying over my home

In about three hours time

This ol’ airport’s got me down

It’s no earthly good to me

‘Cause I’m stuck here on the ground

Cold and drunk as I might be

Can’t jump a jet plane

Like you can a freight train

So I best be on my way

In the early morning rain

So I best be on my way

In the early morning rain

So I best be on my way

In the early morning rain