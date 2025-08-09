Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1's Substack

Ed Durston baking cookies with Diane Linkletter on Saturday morning?

Art Linkletter's family members being murdered in 1969 & 1980
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Aug 09, 2025
2
Share

John Zweyer, 33, Diane Linkletter, 20, & Robert Linkletter, 35, deaths.

Linkletter and his family were hit with the first tragic experience on July 15, 1969, when John Zweyer, the husband of the television host's eldest daughter, Dawn, committed suicide by shooting himself in the head.

Age 27 Ed Durston of 1221 North Horn Avenue helping age 20 Diane Linkletter bake cookies on a Saturday morning at 9:00am. Then Diane goes flying off her 6th floor balcony and face plants into the sidewalk on North Horn Avenue. October 4, 1969.

That makes sense. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Diane_Linkletter

LOS ANGELES -- Art Linkletter's 35-year-old son, killed last month in a traffic accident, died without leaving a will. In documents filed Tuesday, the court was asked to name Robert Linkletter's sister, Sharon Melcher, 34, administrator of her brother's estate.

