Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
5

Eddie Van Halen on Letterman at the NBC Burbank Studio

May 16, 1985, Eddie Van Halen sitting in & playing with Paul Shaffer.
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Oct 21, 2025
5
Share
Transcript

May 16, 1985, Eddie Van Halen sitting in & playing with Paul Shaffer.

Eddie resided on Coldwater Canyon within ten minutes of the NBC Burbank studio. Letterman “Late Night” was based in Manhattan at the Rockerfeller Building at:

  • 1230 Sixth Avenue, Manhattan, NY 10020, a Masonic #33

  • Abigail Folger was working on the Tom Bradley Mayoral campaign when she was murdered in Benedict Canyon Beverly Hills in 1969.

  • Show guests were Johnny Carson, Lee Marvin & Los Angeles Mayor Tom Bradley

  • The Show hoisted a tribute sign to El Monte: The home town of Steven Parent, age 18, who also was murdered at Cielo Drive Cul de Sac on August 9, 1969.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Juxtaposition1
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture