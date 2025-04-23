Egyptian Mysticism, Merchants Exchange & Colonial Imperialism

The Merchants' Exchange Building (also known as the Philadelphia Exchange), is a historic building which is located on the triangular site bounded by Dock, 3rd and Walnut Streets in the Old City neighborhood of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It was designed by architect William Strickland, in the Greek Revival style, the first national American architectural style and was built between 1832 and 1834. It operated as a brokerage house in the nineteenth century, but by 1875 the Philadelphia Stock Exchange had taken the place of the Merchants' Exchange. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Merchants%27_Exchange_Building_(Philadelphia)

The building was declared a National Historic Landmark in 2001.