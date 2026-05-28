The media called it a 'self-inflicted gunshot wound". That is code for a MURDER-Homicide. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has not performed the autopsy, yet the media already labeled it a suicide.



Stephen Laurel Boss, 40, was found dead on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at the "no-frills" Oak Tree Inn Motel at 17448 Ventura Boulevard. This is 330 meters away from the Phil Hartman murder scene at 5065 Encino Avenue.



Stephen Boss was married to Allison Holker, 34 and had three children.

Stephen Laurel Boss, Executive Producer for the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Fake lesbian couple Anne Heche & Ellen DeGeneneres. PSYOPS.

Stephen Laurel "tWitch" Boss, a beloved figure in the entertainment industry, passed away on December 13, 2022. His death was ruled a suicide, and he was found in Encino, California. Boss was 40 years old and had a successful career as a freestyle hip hop dancer, choreographer, actor, television producer, and television personality. He was known for his role as a DJ on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and as a co-executive producer of the program. His wife, Allison Holker, described him as the backbone of their family and an inspiration to his fans. The news of his death was met with an outpouring of tributes from friends, family, and colleagues, highlighting his impact on the entertainment world and his advocacy for diversity and inclusion.