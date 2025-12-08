EMI & Tavistock Tunes of the 1960s & 70s.

It was called the “British Invasion” . The 60’s began a time of “question authority”, grow your hair long, hippies and flower power and morphed in with the Anti-War gang of “hell no we won’t go!”

All by design, all by planning to mind control and manipulate what the Baby Boomer (Doomer) generation thought, the language and slang used and the behavior control of the masses.

Yes, it is interesting to note that the Tavistock Institute of Human Relation, as well as it’s child organization: The Stanford Research Institute, the Presidio ARMY Intelligence Haight Ashbury Project (HAP) developed Golden Gate Park William Sharon Meadow: “Be-In Mursic Festival” with Bill Graham & ARMY West Point Tmothy Leary’s January 1967 LSD proclamation of Tune-in, Turn-on, Drop-Out, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Grace Slick, The Grateful Dead, amongst other things.

You can see that Alan Trist, a social engineer for the Tavistock Institute, became the shadow manager of the Dead. His father, Eric Trist, was one of the principle founding members of Tavistock.

It was part of the development of a dynamic psychological warfare model to be used on foreign and domestic populations, modeled, ultimately, on the Lord Gordon Riots in London and the Jacobin Terror of the French Revolution. The purpose was to mobilize mobs in ideological opposition to the state, as a mass destabilization operation.

EMI Group Limited (formerly EMI Group plc until 2007; originally an initialism for Electric and Musical Industries, also referred to as EMI Records or simply EMI) was a British transnational conglomerate founded in March 1931 in London. At the time of its acquisition by Universal Music in 2012, it was the fourth largest business group and record label conglomerate in the music industry and was one of the “Big Four” record companies (later the “Big Three“). Its labels included EMI Records, Parlophone, Virgin Records, and Capitol Records, which are referenced under Universal Music due to their acquisition with the exception of Parlophone, since owned by Warner Music.

The EMI-Capitol Records Building, also known as the Capitol Records Tower, is a 13-story tower building in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, United States. Designed by Louis Naidorf of Welton Becket Associates, it is one of the city’s landmarks and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Construction began soon after British music company EMI acquired Capitol Records in 1955 and was completed in April 1956. Located just north of the Hollywood and Vine intersection, the Capitol Records Tower houses the consolidation of Capitol Records‘ West Coast operations and is home to the recording studios and echo chambers of Capitol Studios. The building was designated as a Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument in 2006 and sits in the Hollywood Boulevard Commercial and Entertainment District. The Capitol Records Building, designed by architect Louis Naidorf. is considered to be the world’s first circular office building ever constructed.