Erin Valenti, 33, was murdered on Oct. 7, 2019 (last seen on Sand Hill Road)

Another Gladio Murder with the usual Private Banking entanglements
Aug 10, 2025
Erin Valenti, 33, was last seen alive at 2500 Sand Hill Road by Dean Jacobson, Managing Director of Accel-KKR and an alum of Harvard & Stanford Universities.

  • Does Dean Jacobson know who killed her? What about Erin's last supper with JJ Cardwell? What specifically did they each discuss with Erin before her murder?

  • Did the District Attorneys interview these Menlo Park Private Bankers?

  • Did the San Mateo Sheriff interview Dino and JJ?

  • Did the Menlo Park Police?

  • Did the San Mateo County DA’s Office?

  • Did the Palo Alto City Police?

  • Did the San Jose City Police?

  • Did the Santa Clar County Sheriff?

  • Did the Santa Clara County DA’s Office?

  • Did the FBI?

  • Did the DHS?

  • Did the California State Attorney General’s Office?

  • Did Jim Breyer? (the former Managing Director of Accel-KKR)

