Erin Valenti's final last words spoken to her mother (Oct 7, 2019):

It's all a game.

It's a thought experiment.

We're in the MATRIX!

This means that nothing you read in books, magazines, newspapers, steroid sports, TV, Hollywood film nor hear in Popular Music is authentic nor accurate.

Truth is only found through personal experience outside of your home.

