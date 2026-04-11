Erin Valenti's last words spoken

Erin Valenti was a highly accomplished 33-year-old CEO of a tech company called Tinker, which develops websites and smartphone apps. She was known for being very smart and kind (she worked as a volunteer to fight human trafficking) with a great sense of humor and a successful career. Originally from Fairport, NY, she resided with her husband in Salt Lake City, UT.

Her company, with 120 employees mainly in Pakistan, designed, developed, and scaled technology products built for iOS, Android, and the web. Tinker built over 700 products, including mobile apps, SaaS applications, tech-enabled marketplaces, and consumer websites for Facebook, Skullcandy, LiveNation, Pearson, MetroPCS, and emerging startups.

Before founding Tinker, she was Director of Product Development at Overstock.com, supervising a team of 250 engineers. Her company website linked to CTRL- labs, Thomas Reardon’s “neuroscience and behavior” center.