The Erzberg Rodeo is an Austrian motorcycle enduro event started in 1995 and held annually in May or June, run on ore. It is the largest of its kind in Europe.

The Erzberg Rodeo is part of the Red Bull Hard Enduro Series, together with Red Bull Romaniacs, Red Bull Minas Riders, Red Bull Megawatt, Red Bull Sea to Sky, and Roof of Africa. In 2018 it joined the World Enduro Super Series, which became the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship in 2021. Racer POV video follows:

Watch Dieter Rudolf at the Erzberg Rodeo 2024 in this exciting POV video! Dieter finished 12th in the race, showing his amazing skills. He rides through the tough Iron Giant course. At the start of Carl's Dinner, Dieter drops his Insta360 Ace Pro camera. Luckily, a kind woman found it and gave it back. Because of the mud and water, the sound isn't perfect, but the action is still amazing. Don't miss this thrilling adventure! Third Party Video depiction follows:





