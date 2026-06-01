Erzberg Rodeo 2024 (Madness of the Iron Giant)
Hard Enduro is brutal. Erzberg Rodeo inside of an abandoned Austrian Open AIr Iron Mine
The Erzberg Rodeo is an Austrian motorcycle enduro event started in 1995 and held annually in May or June, run on ore. It is the largest of its kind in Europe.
The Erzberg Rodeo is part of the Red Bull Hard Enduro Series, together with Red Bull Romaniacs, Red Bull Minas Riders, Red Bull Megawatt, Red Bull Sea to Sky, and Roof of Africa. In 2018 it joined the World Enduro Super Series, which became the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship in 2021. Racer POV video follows:
Watch Dieter Rudolf at the Erzberg Rodeo 2024 in this exciting POV video! Dieter finished 12th in the race, showing his amazing skills. He rides through the tough Iron Giant course. At the start of Carl's Dinner, Dieter drops his Insta360 Ace Pro camera. Luckily, a kind woman found it and gave it back. Because of the mud and water, the sound isn't perfect, but the action is still amazing. Don't miss this thrilling adventure! Third Party Video depiction follows:
During the event the Rodeo-X shows some of the world's best motocross riders doing spectacular stunts and breakneck jumps. Since 2009 has been part of this program and on Thursday, another side event, the so-called Rocket Ride. In this steep slope race, which is held on one of the slopes of the Hare Scramble start, 300 riders start the 3-part slope to climb in record time. The top 48 riders in the qualification round then go to a knockout system in groups of 6 riders, each of which the top three to qualify for the next round at the end of the Rocket Ride Champion determined.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Erzberg_Rodeo
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