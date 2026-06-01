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Juxtaposition1
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During the event the Rodeo-X shows some of the world's best motocross riders doing spectacular stunts and breakneck jumps. Since 2009 has been part of this program and on Thursday, another side event, the so-called Rocket Ride. In this steep slope race, which is held on one of the slopes of the Hare Scramble start, 300 riders start the 3-part slope to climb in record time. The top 48 riders in the qualification round then go to a knockout system in groups of 6 riders, each of which the top three to qualify for the next round at the end of the Rocket Ride Champion determined.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Erzberg_Rodeo

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Juxtaposition1
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Juxtaposition1:

Make your check payable to: “CMM”

PO Box 601

Sonoma, CA. 95476

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