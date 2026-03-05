Esoteric versus Exoteric matters

LDS Mormon temples do have ordinances, which are sacred rituals performed within the temple. These ordinances include baptism for the dead, washing and anointing, the endowment, and eternal marriage (sealings). Temples are considered sacred structures where members make covenants with God and receive personal revelation. While the specifics of these ordinances are not publicly disclosed, they are central to the faith and practices of Latter-day Saints.

The term "Sacred Ordinances" refers to significant religious rituals and practices that are central to worship and spiritual life. In Christianity, these ordinances often include baptism and the Lord's Supper, which are seen as essential acts of faith and covenant with God. The term "ordinance" is closely associated with "sacrament," indicating that these rites are instituted by Christ and serve as outward signs of inward grace. In the context of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, ordinances are viewed as sacred acts that hold significant importance in spiritual growth and progression. Overall, sacred ordinances are integral to the identity and practices of various Christian traditions, emphasizing their role in guiding believers in their faith journey.

What Are Sacraments?

In Catholic theology, a sacrament is a visible sign of an invisible reality, a ritual through which God dispenses grace to those who receive it with the proper disposition (CCC 1131). Sacraments are not merely symbolic; they are efficacious signs, meaning they truly convey the grace they signify. They reflect the incarnational nature of the faith, using physical elements like water, oil, bread, and wine to make spiritual realities present.

