ESPN-Disney issued a "cover story" that Sanchez was the victim of robbery

ESPN Adam Schefter posted bald faced lie, later deleted, and never apologized.
Oct 07, 2025
1
1
ESPN Adam Schefter posted the following tweet, which said that Sanchez “has been hospitalized after being stabbed during a robbery“: Schefter did not cite a source, and no one else had reported that Sanchez was involved in a robbery.

Disney Corporation is a disgrace of Mendacity, Woke Messages and Bald face lies. The CULT protects its own.

  • In fact, Mark Sanchez was the perpetrator of felony battery & aggravated assault.

  • Why does the media always lie? To conceal the true facts? Why?

  • Same as COVID. Same as for vaccines. Same as 911. Same as Pearl Harbor.

