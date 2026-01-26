Ethical Murder most Foul (SWISS Standards)

Monsieur Ballon, 58 was depicted as a Plutocrat of Paris and Man of the Manor at his countryside chateau outside Paris. His young wife Lady Dominique, 22, a bored and yet overzealous adulteress. They employed & housed a staff of nine people.

Four members of the Ballon Chateau estate were murdered. (Chauffer Miguel Ostos, Head Maid Dudu, The Gardner Georges, Head Butler Henri Lafarge), murdered by four other members of the household. (Lady Dominique, Monsieur Ballon, Simone, Madame Lafarge)

The Chief of Police in Paris, Commissioner Dreyfus murdered ten people.

That is fourteen murders most foul and yet no murderers were arrested nor prosecuted. Dreyfus was committed to a mental hospital but was later released.

This 1964 film, “A Shot in the Dark”, presents us with an ethical conundrum. If Law Enforcement & Wealthy landowner plutocrats cannot be trusted, then who can be?

Examples of twisted unethical Mantra foisted upon us as accepted Public Policy: