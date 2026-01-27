Everywhere (Fleetwood Mac song), 1987

“Everywhere“ is a song by British American rock band Fleetwood Mac from their 14th studio album, Tango in the Night (1987). The song was written by Christine McVie, who also performed lead vocals, and produced by Lindsey Buckingham and Richard Dashut. In the United States, “Everywhere” was released in November 1987 as the album’s fourth single, while in the United Kingdom, it was issued on 21 March 1988 as the album’s fifth single.

The single peaked at number 14 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and number one on the Adult Contemporary chart, remaining there for three weeks. In the United Kingdom, “Everywhere” peaked at number four on the UK Singles Chart and is certified 6× platinum by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) for sales and streams of over 3.6 million units. “Everywhere” also reached number one in Belgium and on the Canadian adult contemporary chart and became a top five hit in several other countries.