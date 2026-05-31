Arette (French pronunciation: [aʁɛt]; Occitan: Areta) is a commune in the Pyrénées-Atlantiques department in the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region of southwestern France. It is located in the arrondissement of Oloron-Sainte-Marie and the canton of Oloron-Sainte-Marie.

Welcome to the legendary Impossible Climb Arette! Held in the breathtaking Arette - France, this event is one of the toughest challenges in the French Hill Climb Championship. With a 230-meter track featuring a grueling 70-82% incline, only the bravest riders dare to attempt the ascent.



This year, two fearless riders, Thomas Jolly and Yohan Peltier defied the odds and conquered the impossible. Watch as custom-built monster bikes with over 100+ hp take on the nearly vertical climb, battling jumps, obstacles, and gravity itself.

The French motto is “liberté, égalité, fraternité”. It means “liberty, equality, brotherhood” and it’s mostly used in written form, in government issued documents, on coins, and of course on government buildings.

The commune of Arette, complete with a War Memorial Obelisk:

Pre-competition prayers found below:

Winter wonderland Arette: