The Nazis were the members of a mass movement that resulted from the National Socialist German Worker’s Party. The party members ruled Germany under the leadership of totalitarian Adolf Hitler, who promoted nationalism, anti-Semitism, and war.

Occupying allies outlawed the Nazi party after World War II ended, condemning them for the murder of six million people during the Holocaust, and looked to convict high-level members and officials for their war crimes.

Meanwhile, the most wealthy and important members of the Nazi party, who anticipated legal prosecution against their actions, founded “ratlines”—or escape routes—to flee from Europe. Consequently, they established Nazi colonies in South America.

The phrase "Silence is Fortitude" suggests that the ability to remain silent can be a powerful form of strength and self-discipline. It implies that those who choose to be still often possess inner strength, allowing them to focus, reflect, and gain a deeper understanding of themselves and the world around them. This concept is often associated with wisdom and maturity, as it reflects a person's ability to navigate life without the need for constant verbal expression or external validation. Ultimately, silence can be a source of strength, enabling individuals to make informed decisions and maintain a sense of calm in chaotic situations.

ODESSA is an American codename (from the German: Organization der ehemaligen SS-Angehörigen, meaning Organization of Former SS Members) coined in 1946 to cover Nazi underground escape-plans made at the end of World War II by a group of SS officers with the aim of facilitating secret escape routes, and any directly ensuing arrangements. The concept of the existence of an actual ODESSA organisation has circulated widely in fictional spy novels and movies, including Frederick Forsyth's best-selling 1972 thriller The Odessa File. The escape-routes have become known as "ratlines". Known goals of elements within the SS included allowing SS members to escape to Argentina or to the Middle East under false passports

Operation Paperclip was a secret United States intelligence program in which more than 1,600 German scientists, engineers, and technicians were taken from former Nazi Germany to the US for government employment after the end of World War II in Europe, between 1945 and 1959; several were confirmed to be former members of the Nazi Party, including the SS or the SA.

Operation Overcast (= overcast, cloudy) was a secret military project of the United States to recruit German scientists and technicians after the defeat of Nazi Germany at the end of World War II in 1945 and to secure their military-technical skills and knowledge.

Hitler bank account `found in Switzerland'

SECRET bank accounts said to contain the royalties Adolf Hitler received from Mein Kampf have been found in Switzerland.

The Vatican’s Role in the Ratlines: Examining the Catholic Church’s Involvement in Nazi Escapes.

Himmler Offered to Free 3,500 Jews to Save Himself, Other Leading Nazis.