A week in Father Crowley aka: Star Wars Canyon revealed really great NATO Jet passes including some rare birds.

0:24 F22 RAPTOR (usaf)

0:52 F18 HORNET (us navy)

1:17 F35A LIGHTNING (air frame 01)

1:34 F16 (Vermont vipers - usaf)

1:55 F18 HORNET X2 (us navy)

2:30 T38 TALON (usaf)

2:40 T38 TALON (usaf)

2:50 B200 KING AIR (usaf)

3:15 C27J SPARTAN (Italian Air Force)

3:38 T38 TALON (usaf)

3:54 F18 HORNET (us navy)

4:15 F16 (Vermont vipers - usaf)

4:50 CM170 FOUGA MAGISTER

5:07 T34C TURBO MENTOR (nasa)

5:17 F15C (California air guard)

5:35 MC 130 HERCULES (usaf)

6:01 F18 HORNET (us navy)

6:23 F15D (nasa)

6:41 F15C X2 (California air guard)

Father Crowley Overlook aka:(Rainbow/Star Wars Canyon):

Father Crowley Overlook, located in Death Valley National Park along CA‑190 in Inyo County, California, is a scenic vista point that overlooks Rainbow Canyon — also known as Star Wars Canyon or Jedi Transition. The canyon’s colorful, striped walls, formed from ancient volcanic basalt and other rock types, resemble the fictional Tatooine from Star Wars, giving it its nickname.

Military History:

Rainbow Canyon has been used for fighter jet training since World War II by the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, and other military operators. Planes would fly through the canyon at speeds of 200–300 mph, sometimes as low as 200 feet above the ground, allowing observers on the rim to see pilots’ facial expressions and even receive signals. The area was part of the R‑2508 Complex, a long‑standing military training site.

The 2019 Crash and End of Fly‑Throughs:

In 2019, a U.S. Air Force jet crashed in the canyon, killing the pilot and injuring several visitors. This tragedy ended all military training flights through Rainbow Canyon. Today, the site is an overlook rather than an active flight corridor.

Father John J. Crowley — The “Desert Padre”:

The overlook is named after Father John J. Crowley, a Catholic priest who served the Eastern Sierra and Death Valley area from 1919 to 1924 and again from 1934 to 1940. Known as the “Desert Padre”, he ministered to a small Catholic population and also worked to improve the economic well‑being of all residents, including promoting tourism to the region. He died in 1940 in a car accident while driving along CA‑14.

NATO makes noise and supersonic sound waves.

Star Wars, Jedi Transition Canyon