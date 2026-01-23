Father Guido Sarducci (Pope of Peoples Catholic Church)

To start your own church, follow these seven key steps:

1) Define Your Mission: Clearly articulate your church’s mission, vision, and core beliefs to guide your congregation.

2) Form a Legal Structure: Incorporate your church as a nonprofit organization to ensure legal recognition and protection of personal assets.

3) Obtain an Employer Identification Number (EIN): This number is essential for tax purposes and allows you to open a bank account in your church’s name.

4) Create Bylaws: Draft and adopt bylaws that outline the governance and operations of your church.

5) Apply for Tax-Exempt Status: Secure 501(c)(3) status to be eligible for tax deductions and donations.

6) Engage a Launch Team: Assemble a team to help with the initial planning and execution of your church’s launch.