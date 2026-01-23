Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Father Guido Sarducci (Pope of Peoples Catholic Church)

Only $250 to join and you get a Papal Uniform too!
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Jan 23, 2026

To start your own church, follow these seven key steps:

  • 1) Define Your Mission: Clearly articulate your church’s mission, vision, and core beliefs to guide your congregation.

  • 2) Form a Legal Structure: Incorporate your church as a nonprofit organization to ensure legal recognition and protection of personal assets.

  • 3) Obtain an Employer Identification Number (EIN): This number is essential for tax purposes and allows you to open a bank account in your church’s name.

  • 4) Create Bylaws: Draft and adopt bylaws that outline the governance and operations of your church.

  • 5) Apply for Tax-Exempt Status: Secure 501(c)(3) status to be eligible for tax deductions and donations.

  • 6) Engage a Launch Team: Assemble a team to help with the initial planning and execution of your church’s launch.

  • 7) Promote and Launch: Launch your church with a clear plan and engage with the community to build a supportive network.

These steps will help you establish a solid foundation for your church and ensure compliance with legal requirements.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Juxtaposition1 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture