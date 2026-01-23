Father Guido Sarducci (Pope of Peoples Catholic Church)

To start your own church, follow these seven key steps:
1) Define Your Mission: Clearly articulate your church’s mission, vision, and core beliefs to guide your congregation.
2) Form a Legal Structure: Incorporate your church as a nonprofit organization to ensure legal recognition and protection of personal assets.
3) Obtain an Employer Identification Number (EIN): This number is essential for tax purposes and allows you to open a bank account in your church’s name.
4) Create Bylaws: Draft and adopt bylaws that outline the governance and operations of your church.
5) Apply for Tax-Exempt Status: Secure 501(c)(3) status to be eligible for tax deductions and donations.
6) Engage a Launch Team: Assemble a team to help with the initial planning and execution of your church’s launch.
7) Promote and Launch: Launch your church with a clear plan and engage with the community to build a supportive network.
These steps will help you establish a solid foundation for your church and ensure compliance with legal requirements.