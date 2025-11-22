Winston Churchill (a fake Prime Minister of a Hunger Game District Colony):

The quote “Fear is a reaction. Courage is a decision” is attributed to Winston Churchill. He emphasized the importance of facing fears and making conscious choices to overcome them, encouraging people to act courageously in challenging situations.

Franklin D. Roosevelt (a fake president of a Hunger Game District Colony):

The phrase “the only thing we have to fear is fear itself” was said by Franklin D. Roosevelt during his First Inaugural Address on March 4, 1933. In this address, Roosevelt emphasized the importance of confronting fear to achieve progress and overcome challenges in the face of the Great Depression. (An economic decade whereby SWISS BANK CREDIT funded military projects: Boulder City, Hoover, Parker, TVA dams, Golden Gate & Bay Bridges, China Lake Naval Weapons, Norton, Nellis, Wright-Patterson, Hamilton, Lookout Mountain, Edwards, Lockheed Skunkworks, Beale, Travis, McCleland, Mather, Moffet, Los Alamitos AFBs)

FREE Education is worthless and wasted. Only human endeavors when time, tenacity and consistent energies are invested are meaningful. Such examples include writing poetry, learning to play a musical instrument, elocution, writing composition, learning to be a competent journalist, sleuth or auditor requires effort & repetition.