Dusty Springfield - “Son Of A Preacher Man” - Live at Royal Albert Hall:
Amy Winehouse - Paul Weller, “Don’t go to Strangers” - BBC Jools Holland:
Cass Elliot - “Dream A Little Dream Of Me” -(It’s Lulu, 07/25/1970):
Judy Garland: “Over the Rainbow” - (CBS Command Performance 1943):
Discussion about this post
No posts
Show Notes & Links:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dusty_Springfield
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Amy_Winehouse
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cass_Elliot
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Judy_Garland